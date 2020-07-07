Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carnival by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

