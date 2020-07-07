AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. AGM Group has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.44.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

