AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AGMH stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. AGM Group has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.44.
About AGM Group
Further Reading: Roth IRA
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.