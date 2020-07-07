Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

