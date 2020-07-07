Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
