Antofagasta (ANTO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) in the last few weeks:

7/2/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/25/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 900 ($11.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 950 ($11.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 860 ($10.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 790 ($9.72). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/14/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ANTO opened at GBX 960 ($11.81) on Tuesday. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 575 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 993.80 ($12.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 879.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 837.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

