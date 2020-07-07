Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems (LON: BA):

7/3/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 514 ($6.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 695 ($8.55) to GBX 675 ($8.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 690 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($7.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/26/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/18/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/12/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/12/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 611 ($7.52) to GBX 560 ($6.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 625 ($7.69) price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 690 ($8.49). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/18/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 511 ($6.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 700 ($8.61).

5/15/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.35) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 482.20 ($5.93) on Tuesday. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

