Aviva (AV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aviva (LON: AV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 7/6/2020 – Aviva had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 6/23/2020 – Aviva is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($5.87) price target on the stock.
  • 6/22/2020 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 6/18/2020 – Aviva had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
  • 6/11/2020 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 6/9/2020 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 490 ($6.03).
  • 5/22/2020 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 370 ($4.55).
  • 5/22/2020 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:AV opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Antofagasta – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Antofagasta – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems
Aviva – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Aviva – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl
Intercontinental Hotels Group – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Intercontinental Hotels Group – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report