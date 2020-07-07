Aviva (AV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aviva (LON: AV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2020 – Aviva had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/23/2020 – Aviva is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($5.87) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/18/2020 – Aviva had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/11/2020 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/9/2020 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 490 ($6.03).

5/22/2020 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 370 ($4.55).

5/22/2020 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:AV opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

