Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (LON: AAL):
- 7/2/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,880 ($23.14) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,475 ($18.15).
- 6/11/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,650 ($32.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 5/11/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,860.20 ($22.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.
In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,459.
