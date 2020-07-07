Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (LON: AAL):

7/2/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,880 ($23.14) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,475 ($18.15).

6/11/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,650 ($32.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,860.20 ($22.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,459.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

