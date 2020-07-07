Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BNZL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (LON: BNZL):
- 7/3/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($28.92) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,000 ($24.61).
- 6/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,350 ($28.92) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,920 ($23.63) to GBX 2,175 ($26.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/13/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($26.46) price target on the stock.
Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,242 ($27.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,221 ($27.33). The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,992.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,882.23.
In other Bunzl news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($26.58) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($69,324.14). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($20.77), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($50,104.06).
