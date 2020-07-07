Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BNZL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (LON: BNZL):

7/3/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($28.92) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,000 ($24.61).

6/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,350 ($28.92) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,920 ($23.63) to GBX 2,175 ($26.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/13/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($26.46) price target on the stock.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,242 ($27.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,221 ($27.33). The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,992.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,882.23.

In other Bunzl news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($26.58) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($69,324.14). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($20.77), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($50,104.06).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

