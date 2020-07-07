Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON: IHG):
- 7/6/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 7/3/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,080 ($50.21) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/2/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/2/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 3,820 ($47.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 6/26/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,000 ($61.53) price target on the stock.
- 6/25/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($50.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,400 ($54.15).
- 6/23/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 5/29/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/18/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,530 ($55.75) to GBX 4,080 ($50.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) price target on the stock.
Shares of IHG opened at GBX 3,830 ($47.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($71.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,842.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,112.76.
In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Arthur de Haast acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($49.22) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($49,224.71).
