Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/6/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/3/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,080 ($50.21) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/2/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 4,050 ($49.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 3,820 ($47.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/26/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,000 ($61.53) price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($50.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,400 ($54.15).

6/23/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/29/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,530 ($55.75) to GBX 4,080 ($50.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 3,830 ($47.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($71.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,842.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,112.76.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Arthur de Haast acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($49.22) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($49,224.71).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

