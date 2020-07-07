Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Buys 130 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney bought 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £200.20 ($246.37).

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.83). The company has a market cap of $65.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.34.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

