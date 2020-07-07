Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Buys 130 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney bought 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £200.20 ($246.37).
Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.83). The company has a market cap of $65.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.34.
Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile
