Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ServiceNow (NOW)

7/1/2020 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is riding on robust adoption of its workflows by companies undergoing digital transformation. Further, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. The company is well poised to benefit from growing adoption of its wide range of application-based products across industries. Robust pipeline and improvement in bookings also hold promise. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to ‘cloudify’ their infrastructure, the company is well poised to gain adoption. Moreover, it continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. The company’s expanding global presence and strategic buyouts are expected to drive growth. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product development are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

6/29/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $403.00 to $538.00.

6/24/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $385.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $375.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/4/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $383.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $408.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $425.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

