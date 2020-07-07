Jack Clarke Acquires 24 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($183.12).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Jack Clarke acquired 24 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.07).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 613.50 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 630.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 701.52. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 876 ($10.78). The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

