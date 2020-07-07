Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider David Hudd Buys 100,000 Shares

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36).

Shares of Kingswood stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.60 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.63. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

