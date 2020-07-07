Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider David Hudd Buys 100,000 Shares

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36).
Shares of Kingswood stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.60 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.63. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.
About Kingswood
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.