Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) Insider Sells 38,282 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) insider Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £20,289.46 ($24,968.57).

TXP opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 72 ($0.89) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, FinnCap raised their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.