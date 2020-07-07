Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Insider Stephen Harrison Purchases 1,144 Shares

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,463.70).

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.23. The company has a market cap of $413.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. Forterra PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 157.40 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.01).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Forterra from GBX 307 ($3.78) to GBX 233 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 292.60 ($3.60).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

