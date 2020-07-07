Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Duncan Cooper Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Duncan Cooper acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,550 ($12,983.02).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 208 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.45).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.53) to GBX 202 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 216 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.90 ($3.43).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Antofagasta – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Antofagasta – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems
Aviva – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Aviva – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl
Intercontinental Hotels Group – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Intercontinental Hotels Group – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report