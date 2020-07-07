Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Duncan Cooper Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Duncan Cooper acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,550 ($12,983.02).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 208 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.45).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.53) to GBX 202 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 216 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.90 ($3.43).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

