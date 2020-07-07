National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of -0.07.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

