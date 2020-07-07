National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of -0.07.
National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.18%.
About National Security Group
The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.
