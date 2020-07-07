Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NTRA stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,353.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,001,969. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,205,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

