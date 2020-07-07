Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of NTRS opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Antofagasta – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Antofagasta – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems
Aviva – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Aviva – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl
Intercontinental Hotels Group – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Intercontinental Hotels Group – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report