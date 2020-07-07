Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of NTRS opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

