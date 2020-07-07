NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.
NYMT stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 92.36 and a quick ratio of 92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.93. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 147,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 326,360 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
