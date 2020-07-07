NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

NYMT stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 92.36 and a quick ratio of 92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.93. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 147,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 326,360 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

