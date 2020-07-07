Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

