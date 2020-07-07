Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Security Group Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
National Security Group Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Natera Downgraded by BidaskClub
Natera Downgraded by BidaskClub
Northern Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Northern Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
NY MTG TR INC/SH Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
NY MTG TR INC/SH Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Orion Energy Systems Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Orion Energy Systems Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report