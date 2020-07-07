Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.99. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

