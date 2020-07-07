BidaskClub Downgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Buy

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $296.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,702,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in OptiNose by 39.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 403,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

