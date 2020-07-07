Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

ORGO opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

