Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

PACB stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

