BidaskClub Downgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Hold

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 1.84. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

