BidaskClub Downgrades Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLCE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.07.
In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
