BidaskClub Downgrades Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLCE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

