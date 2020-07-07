BidaskClub Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Buy

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $270.22 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day moving average of $222.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

