ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

PRQR opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

