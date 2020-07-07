RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $261.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,450. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

