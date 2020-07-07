PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PUYI INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

PUYI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. PUYI INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

