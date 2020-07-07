BidaskClub Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Sell

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDWR. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

