TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

TLC stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $8.54.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 1,321.75% and a negative return on equity of 163.58%. Equities analysts forecast that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

