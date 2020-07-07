Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of ZION opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

