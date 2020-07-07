BidaskClub Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Hold

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.