Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,552,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

