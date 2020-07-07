Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SONO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares in the company, valued at $317,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,680.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,960,682 shares of company stock valued at $181,311,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sonos by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

