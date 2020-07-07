RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.27. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.