Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $4,081,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.