TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

