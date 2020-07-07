Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

VIOT stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.