SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $130.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.
SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.
NYSE SNX opened at $117.04 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.
In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $868,910. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.