SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $130.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

NYSE SNX opened at $117.04 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $868,910. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

