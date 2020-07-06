Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $208.02. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

