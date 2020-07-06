Private Asset Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

