New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.