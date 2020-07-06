Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

