Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 495,595 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $208.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

