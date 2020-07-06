AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 40,217 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $43,899,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

