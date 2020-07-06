Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,826 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.55 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

