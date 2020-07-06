Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

